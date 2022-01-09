Gujarat logs 6,275 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Gujarat reported 6,275 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state government on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload in the state mounted to 27,913.



With 1,263 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the state mounted to 8,24,163.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours, maintaining the death toll at 10,128.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 236 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far including 186 recoveries. (ANI)

