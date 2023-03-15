Gujarat logs 90 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 15 (ANI): A total of 90 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, as per a press release shared by the Gujarat Information Department on Wednesday.

There has been a substantial rise in the number of Covid 19 cases detected in the state again as on Monday there were 45 new covid 19 cases.

On Tuesday, there were 58 cases and today the cases have increased to 90.

The maximum number of cases, i.e 49 new cases have been recorded in Ahmedabad followed by 10 cases in Mehsana, eight in Rajkot and six in Surat.



As per the release, a total of 1154 people have been vaccinated on Wednesday in the state which brought the total vaccinated people to 12,80,91,744 in the state.

The recovery rate in the state is 99.11 per cent.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the States and Union Territories.

Bhushan flagged that the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some States is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed.

"Despite the low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Bhushan said in his letter. (ANI)

