Gujarat: Major fire breaks out in residential building in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): A major fire broke out in Ganesh Genesis residential building in Gota area here on Friday afternoon.

"People who were stuck in the building have safely been rescued. Around 2 people were seriously injured while 25 others sustained minor burn injuries and have been sent to the hospital for treatment," Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said.

The fire tenders managed to successfully douse the fire.

"The fire likely started from the 5th or 6th floor and spread. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to investigate the source of fire," Bhatt said.

At least four floors of the building were engulfed in fire and black smoke billowed out of the building. (ANI)

