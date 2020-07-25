Gujarat: Man accused of transporting RDX for 1993 Mumbai blasts tests positive for COVID-19

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 25 (ANI): Abdul Sattar Hamdani, a person accused of transporting RDX from Porbandar for the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

In 1993, there was a landing of RDX near the Gosabara village by the sea near Porbandar. Hamdani was working in the transport sector at that time and was accused of transporting RDX to Mumbai.

The police had arrested Hamdani. He is now admitted to a private hospital in Rajkot. (ANI)

