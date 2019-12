Gujarat: Man gets death penalty for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Gujarat High Court on Friday has given a death penalty to a man for raping and murdering a 3-year-old.

"Accused Anil Surendra Singh Yadav was awarded death penalty. He sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl and murdered him later," Advocate Himanshu Patel told reporters here.

The minor girl was raped and later murdered in 2018 in Surat. Yadav was arrested from his native village in Bihar. (ANI)