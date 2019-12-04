Gujarat: Man riding two-wheeler dies after being hit by Cong MLA's car

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A man, riding a two-wheeler, died in Ahmedabad on Tuesday after he was allegedly hit by a car belonging to Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar.

According to Police, they were informed by the MLA that his driver had taken the car and was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

"The MLA told us that his driver had taken the car and was driving at the time of the incident. If it is confirmed, the driver will be arrested," police said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (Causing death by negligence).

The car has been seized by police, however, no arrest has been made so far as an investigation is underway. (ANI)

