Gujarat: Miscreants attack security guards at Kandla zoo with swords, sticks

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants attacked the security guards at the Kandla Special Economic Zoo when they were denied entry into the zoo premises.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera on October 5.

In the footage, the miscreants can be seen entering the premises from the other side of the gate and beating up the guards with swords and sticks. The guards are seen trying to hide while police is seen rushing to the spot trying to stop the miscreants.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

