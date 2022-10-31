Gujarat mishap: Ashok Gehlot expresses grief, demands fair probe

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], October 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

CM Gehlot called the incident of the bridge collapse in Morbi very tragic.

"The government should do a fair investigation and find out how the bridge collapsed after being open after renovation a few days ago and punish the culprits. Good treatment should be provided to the injured and the families of the deceased should be given compensation," said CM Gehlot.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat even as he raised questions on the collapse of the bridge that was opened last week. The Congress chief also demanded an inquiry into the mishap.

"I offer my condolences. An inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge should be done as to how the bridge collapsed after five to six days after it was inaugurated and who allowed so many people there. All necessary help including compensation should be provided to victims," said Kharge.



Kharge who took charge of the Congress Party last week said that leaders from his party will be reaching Morbi and will offer their assistance.

"Congress leaders have reached there. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also reaching there. We will try to help. We do not want to do any politics in this and we do not want to blame anyone right now. When the inquiry report comes out we will see when that happens," Kharge said.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the mishap had gone up to 132 on Monday morning. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP," Sanghavi said. Everyone worked all through the night. The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations," Sanghavi said.

Teams including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade conducted a search operation throughout the night to rescue people who had fallen into the Macchu river after the bridge collapsed, as per officials.

After the incident, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harshbhai Sanghvi, Minister Brijeshbhai Merja, and Minister of State Shri Arvindbhai Raiyani reached the incident spot at midnight and personally observed the rescue operation and gave directions. (ANI)

