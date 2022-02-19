Gujarat: Nine-year-old bags three prestigious International painting awards

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 19 (ANI): A nine-year-old boy from Vadodara has won three prestigious International painting competitions and has made India proud.

Arvind, Gautam's father told ANI, "My son participated in a competition in the US in 2020 where his painting got the first place out of the 500 participants from 36 countries who had participated."



"In 2021, Gautam bagged a gold medal in Japan surpassing more than 6,000 contestants from 45 countries," he added.

Arvind further added, "In another competition held in Japan in March 2021, Gautam participated and bagged a special prize leaving behind 70,000 children from 100 countries, which is a huge achievement for him."

Both Gautam's father and grandfather are art teachers and hence, he has got it from them, said Gautam's mother. (ANI)

