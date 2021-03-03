Gujarat not to increase tax rates in Budget 2021-22

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): In order to regain the economic momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Finance Minister Nitinbhai Patel on Wednesday announced that the state will not increase the existing tax rates in the Budget 2021-22 and will not impose any new tax.

The state government has also given relief in stamp duty, motor vehicle tax, electricity tax and others. Various concessions have been given to small businesses and industrial units for resumption of economic activities.

The move comes after the Rs 14,000-crore relief package was announced in June 2020 for various sections in terms of tax, food security measures and other assistance.

Patel annouced the state budget 2021-22 for Gujarat on Wednesday.



In Gujarat's largest budget so far of Rs 2.27 lakh crore, Rs 32,719 crore has been allocated for education and Rs 11,323 crore to the health and family welfare department.

The state finance minister allotted Rs 13,493 crore to urban development, Rs 5,494 crore for water resources, Rs 3,974 crore for water supply, Rs 7,232 crore for the Krishi Khedut Kalyan Yojana, Rs 4,353 for social justice and empowerment and Rs 1,502 crore for labour welfare and employment.

A provision of Rs 1,224 crore has been proposed for food and civil supplies, Rs 1,814 crore for forest, environment, Rs 563 crore for Science and Technology, Rs 1,032 crore for the destitute and old age pension and the revenue department has been provided Rs 4,548 crore.

The Budget has allocated Rs 1,500 crore for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train, Rs 50 crore to buy new police vehicles, Rs 100 crore for crop credit in Co-operative Department, Rs 11,185 crore for Roads and Buildings Department, Rs 1,478 crore for Ports and Transport Department, Rs 13,034 crore for energy and petrochemical sector and Rs 910 crore for Climate Change Department.

The Industry and Mines Department, Forest and Environment Department, and Home department have been allocated Rs 6,599 crore, Rs 1,814 crore and Rs 7,960 crore respectively. (ANI)

