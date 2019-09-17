Gujarat: On 69th birthday PM Modi visits Gujarat, tweets Statue of Unity video

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday today he tweeted a video of the Statue of Unity after reaching Kevadia in Narmada district, where the Sardar Sarovar Dam is located.

"Reached Kevadia a short while ago. Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel," Modi wrote on his official twitter handle accompanied by the video that displayed the towering statue. The statue was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to his home state flew in from Gandhinagar to Kevadia today. He visited the Khalvani eco-tourism site and the Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadia, a few of the major tourist attraction near the Statue of Unity.

During his tour, PM Modi is expected to perform a "Maa Narmada Poojan" and visit the Sardar Sarovar dam control room. The puja will be part of the Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav, organised by the state government. The dam has been completely filled up for the first time after its height was raised to 138.68 metres.

PM Modi visited Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, later PM also visited the Cactus Garden and the Butterfly Garden here where he was accompanied with the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat also present.

The PMO official twitter handle shared a picture from the Jungle Safari area in Kevadia and posted "PM @narendramodi reviews tourism infrastructure at Kevadia. Here is a picture from the Jungle Safari area."

The Prime Minister is also set to address a public meeting at Kevadiya.

The entire Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia was illuminated with bright coloured lighting on late Monday night.

Prime Minister Modi who reached Ahmedabad last night was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport.

He is expected to meet his mother and take her blessings before he flies back to the national capital later today.

The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.

Several leaders including Union ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Rajnath Singh among others. Wishes for the PM are pouring in from other leaders and well-wishers and supporters too. (ANI)