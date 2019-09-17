Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadiya. (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadiya. (Photo/ANI)

Gujarat: On 69th birthday PM Modi visits Gujarat, tweets Statue of Unity video

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:54 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday today he tweeted a video of the Statue of Unity after reaching Kevadia in Narmada district, where the Sardar Sarovar Dam is located.
"Reached Kevadia a short while ago. Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel," Modi wrote on his official twitter handle accompanied by the video that displayed the towering statue. The statue was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.
The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to his home state flew in from Gandhinagar to Kevadia today. He visited the Khalvani eco-tourism site and the Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadia, a few of the major tourist attraction near the Statue of Unity.
During his tour, PM Modi is expected to perform a "Maa Narmada Poojan" and visit the Sardar Sarovar dam control room. The puja will be part of the Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav, organised by the state government. The dam has been completely filled up for the first time after its height was raised to 138.68 metres.
PM Modi visited Khalvani Eco-Tourism site in Kevadiya, later PM also visited the Cactus Garden and the Butterfly Garden here where he was accompanied with the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat also present.
The PMO official twitter handle shared a picture from the Jungle Safari area in Kevadia and posted "PM @narendramodi reviews tourism infrastructure at Kevadia. Here is a picture from the Jungle Safari area."
The Prime Minister is also set to address a public meeting at Kevadiya.
The entire Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia was illuminated with bright coloured lighting on late Monday night.
Prime Minister Modi who reached Ahmedabad last night was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport.
He is expected to meet his mother and take her blessings before he flies back to the national capital later today.
The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.
Several leaders including Union ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Rajnath Singh among others. Wishes for the PM are pouring in from other leaders and well-wishers and supporters too. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:12 IST

Sonia Gandhi approves new office bearers for Haryana Pradesh...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Congress party has appointed two new office bearers for Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:04 IST

WB: School children celebrate PM Modi's 69th birthday in eccentric way

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As the entire nation celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday today, ardent school children in Siliguri also extended their wishes in an eccentric way by dressing up like PM Modi and wearing his masks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe into former AP Speaker's...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged suicide of former Andhra Pradesh Speaker, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:32 IST

Sonia Gandhi wishes healthy, happy and long life to PM Modi on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his sixty-ninth birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:21 IST

On PM Modi's 69 birthday, Amit Shah calls him symbol of 'strong...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday and called him a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership and tireless hard work.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:21 IST

TN: State BJP members perform special pooja on Modi's birthday

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) Sep 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday, members of the state BJP wing here at Kanchi Sankaramat performed special pooja on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:08 IST

Gambhir wishes Modi on his birthday, calls him honour of the country

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and called the leader "the honour of the country."

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:44 IST

IAF to operationalise air field in Arunachal Pradesh near China border

Shillong (Meghalaya), Sept 17 (ANI): In a bid to bolster military infrastructure along the China border, the Indian Air Force is set to operationalise its Vijaynagar Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:34 IST

Union Min R K Singh to visit Kashmir to review development work...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh will visit Kashmir tomorrow to review different development projects in the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:27 IST

Delhi: Businessman shot dead in Jyoti Nagar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A businessman, named Rajul, was shot dead in front of his house in Jyoti Nagar area here on Monday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:53 IST

UP: Three held for supplying illegal weapons in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested three men for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals in Lucknow, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:42 IST

Jaishankar wishes Modi on his birthday, calls his leadership...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and termed his leadership an "inspiration for all".

Read More
iocl