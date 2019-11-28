Wholesale traders at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Gujarat on Thursday
Wholesale traders at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Gujarat on Thursday

Gujarat: Onion prices surge in Ahmedabad

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:11 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The price of onions has drastically increased in Ahmedabad following heavy rains in the area, fuelling concerns among residents of the city.
Chandar Ashwani, a vendor said: "The price of onions has reached Rs 75-80 per kilogram, which has created trouble for the consumers who regularly buy onions. Earlier they used to buy 5-6 kilograms, but now they have to manage with 1-2 kilograms of onion."
He further stated that heavy rains in the area had damaged most of the onion crop. "The prices will come down after the new crop comes to the market," he added.
Mayur, a restaurant worker, said the surge in the price of onions is affecting the business.
"Earlier, we used to purchase 8-10 kilograms of onion, but now we can only buy 1-2 kilograms due to the price hike. However, we are helpless as we have to buy onions to keep our customers happy," he said.
Kishore Paryani, a wholesale trader, said: "These rates have been there for the last 4-5 months, but the quality is better than before. I believe that the prices will come down in 20-25 days."
The price of onions has shot up in other parts of the country as well due to many reasons including floods.
Earlier on November 20, the Union Cabinet approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion in view of the high prices of the essential commodity in the market.
"The cabinet has given its approval to the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet.
The government has been holding regular meetings on ways to check the rise in the price of onions. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:41 IST

Lok Sabha passes Bill to provide ownership to over 40 lakh...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the move will change the face of Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:35 IST

PM Modi congratulates Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra CM

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:27 IST

Mumbai: NCP's Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal take oath as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): NCP leaders Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:26 IST

Telangana: Burnt body of woman veterinary doctor found

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:25 IST

Manmohan Singh congratulates Uddhav Thackeray, hails his...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai sworn-in as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers on Thursday in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:04 IST

CMP of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Food at Rs 10; 'One Rupee Clinic' to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, has promised to provide food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 and launching 'One Rupee Clinic' at the 'taluka' level facilitati

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:58 IST

Air Marshal RKS Shera visits Air Force equipment depot in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], Nov 28 (ANI): Air Force Maintenance Command Chief Air Marshal RKS Shera visited an equipment depot here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:50 IST

BJP's Chandra Pant wins Pithoragarh assembly by-polls

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Pant on Thursday won the Pithoragarh assembly by-polls by defeating Congress party's Anju Lunthi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:48 IST

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:43 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Can say with pride Godse was not a terrorist,...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A day after Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial remarks over Nathuram Godse, BJP MLA from Balia Surendra Singh on Thursday said that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin was not a terrorist.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:38 IST

Women patrolling unit of Delhi Police gets pink scooters

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Delhi Police women's patrol unit to fight crime in the streets of North East District in new colour-coded pink scooters and helmet.

Read More
iocl