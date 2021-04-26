Gujarat: Oxygen unit, built by dairy in 72 hours, assisting over 30 patients per day

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amid the shortage of oxygen supply, a team of engineers of Banas Dairy in Banaskantha district in Gujarat set up an oxygen plant in 72 hours to help its medical college and the district civil hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Senior General Manager of Banas Dairy in Palanpur, Bipin Patel said, "The plant generates oxygen equivalent to 70 jumbo oxygen cylinders or 680 kilogram which is sufficient for 35-40 patients for a day.It has been running for the past three days."

Elaborating the experience of erecting the plant, Patel added, "We are running a Medical College and a research institute at Palanpur. In addition to this, our trust also manages the district civil hospital. Looking at this current situation our chairman has asked us what can be done, so we tell him the various option."

After getting his nod, the dairy's team of officers and engineers started to explore ways to set up a mini-oxygen plant, he added.

"Our current vendor could build the plant but didn't have components such as air-compressors and air-dryer. So we asked him to start building the plant as we arranged for the missing equipment amidst the paucity of time," he further said.

Patel said that that they will provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients at Banas Medical College and Palanpur district hospital.

The team has installed an oxygen plant with a capacity of 480 cubic meters per day at Banas Medical College Covid Hospital, Palanpur. (ANI)