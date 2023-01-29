Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam postponed due to paper leak

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam which was scheduled for 11 am today was postponed after a paper leak case surfaced, a senior Gujarat government official said.

"On the basis of the information received by the police, a suspect Isam was arrested and a copy of the question paper of the above examination was found from him. Criminal police action and further investigation is being done," informed the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, Gandhinagar.

The exam will be held afresh at the earliest, the date of which will be announced by the board shortly, it said.

"In the larger interest of the candidates, it has been decided by the board to 'postpone' the competitive examination to be held on 29-01-2023 at 11-00 am, which all the candidates are requested to take note of. Every candidate is advised not to go to the examination centre for the above reasons. The sadar exam will be held afresh at the earliest, the date of which will be announced by the board shortly," the board added.

Students and their parents who had reached the Jamnagar centre for the exam expressed disappointment and anger while demanding strict action by the government against the culprits.

Notably, a total of 26,882 students were registered for the exam in Jamnagar, while more than 7,00,000 people were expected to sit in the examination across the state.

However, over 9.50 lakh candidates were registered for the exam and free return journey in GSRTC buses was announced for candidates, informed the Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)