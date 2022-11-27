Gujarat: Paramilitary jawan deployed on poll duty shoots dead 2 colleagues after brawl

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): Two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were shot dead and two sustained gun injuries after their colleague opened fire at them following a brawl, near Gujarat's Porbandar, where they were deployed for poll duty ahead of state Assembly election.

The injured were shifted to Porbandar civil hospital. They all belong to Manipur.

The firing between Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel occurred at a cyclone relief centre at Tukda Gosa, where they were lodged.



"One jawan died on the spot while the other injured were brought to Porbandar Bhavsinghji Hospital for treatment," officials said.

"An incident of firing was reported around 7 pm today people wherein two paramilitary personnel who were deputed in Porbandar for Assembly election duty have died and the other two have been admitted to a nearby hospital. After giving primary treatment to the injured they were referred to Jamnagar medical college for further treatment. The situation is under control, and forces have been deployed at the site," Ashok Sharma Probandar DM said.

The reason behind the fight is yet to be ascertained.

