Gujarat: People show black flags to Arvind Kejriwal in Navsari

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shown black flags as his cavalcade passed by in Gujarat's Navsari on Saturday.

People were also seen chanting 'Modi Modi' and 'Chor Chor' slogans and showed black flags to Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister expressed his desire to win people's hearts and make them join the party as he has been campaigning to broaden the AAP's base in the state.

"No matter who you raise slogans, I promise you that after the formation of the government in Gujarat, I will build a school for your children, I will get treatment for anyone who is sick in your house, I will also arrange employment for your children. One day, I will win your heart and join you in the party," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier on October 29, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a crowdsourcing campaign asking people whom they wanted as their Chief Ministerial candidate in the upcoming Assembly election in the state.



Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "We want the people of Gujarat to tell us who should be the next CM. We're issuing a number and an email id. You can send your opinions on it by 5 pm on November 3. We'll announce the result on November 4."

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal targeted the BJP stating that the party has no agenda on what it will do in the next five years and that people are troubled by the issue of inflation.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the election dates for the Gujarat Assembly election.

AAP made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls but could not open its account. After a massive victory in Punjab, the party is looking to spread its wings to other parts of the country.

AAP's hopes in Gujarat have been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats and the Congress drew a blank. (ANI)

