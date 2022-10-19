Gujarat: People shower flower petals on PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel during roadshow in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): People on Wednesday showered flower petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as they held a roadshow in Rajkot.

Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 7,710 crore and inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 in Rajkot.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajkot residents had expressed their exhilaration over the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the latter holds a special connection with the city.

Modi contested his first election in a by-poll in Rajkot after taking over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002.

The locals expressed gratitude to their 'vadapradhan' (prime minister), for establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Rajkot Greenfield International Airport in the years 2020 and 2022 respectively.

"We are really happy that Prime Minister is coming to Rajkot. We will get a chance to see PM Modi. I want to request him to bring more and more development in Rajkot so that the city comes forward," a local had said.

"Rajkot is the home of PM Modi. He became CM and PM from here. Hence, there is a lot of enthusiasm in Rajkot. He has given Rajkot a lot. We have received an international cargo airport which will become operational within a month," another local Prakash Rajpreet had said.

"It is a matter of great happiness that Prime Minister Modi is coming to Rajkot. He has an old connection with Rajkot. He fought elections from here. His career and journey began in Rajkot. He has given us AIIMS and an international airport. He has done a lot for women's empowerment," another local Nirali Parekh had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Rajkot through video conference in December 2020.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the construction work of a new greenfield airport at Rajkot in Gujarat to cater to the growing population of the fourth-largest city in the state and the increasing flow of air traffic in this region. (ANI)