People performing 'Garba' while wearing Modi masks in Gujarat's surat on Friday. Photo/ANI
Gujarat: People wear Modi masks while performing 'Garba' in Surat

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:05 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): People here were seen playing 'Garba' wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating the Navratri Festival on Friday night.
People from all walks of life were seen in colourful outfits and donning Modi masks while grooving to the musical beats.
This year, the Navratri festival is being celebrated with amusing themes including performing 'Garba' on roller skates by children, women wearing helmets and body paint tattoos are also in fashion. Youngsters here are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.
Apart from visiting the temple, worshipping goddess Durga and observing fast, 'Garba' is also the part of the nine-day Navratri festival. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:02 IST

