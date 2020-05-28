Gujarat photographer sells customised masks with face printed on it

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): With masks having become a necessity to contain spread of COVID-19, Billu Sharma, a photographer in Gandhinagar, is selling digitally printed masks customised with a person's face on it.

Sharma said it gets difficult to recognise the face behind the mask.

The photographer said they suffered a massive loss due to lockdown and "even thought of starting some other business".

"Now masks have become a necessity and people are going to need them for their lifetime. After wearing a mask, it gets difficult to recognise people behind the mask. So we came with the idea of printing the hidden face on the mask itself," Sharma told ANI.

"After clicking the picture, some editing is required on a computer and then the print is ready. It takes only 10-15 minutes in making this customized face print mask," he added.

Sharma said they are selling mask at Rs 50.

Several people across the country are coming with innovative ideas. Some are selling masks with Bollywood stars and cartoon characters on them. (ANI)

