Gujarat: PM Modi offers prayers at Navratri event in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at a Navratri event in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present when PM Modi, who was seen wearing a white kurta and wrapping a red-coloured chunni (stole) around his neck, offered prayers. Prime Minister has also recited "aarti" during his prayers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for ensuring that everything was right during the 'Howdy Modi' event even though the city had witnessed a lot of rain before it.

Addressing a gathering at the airport here on his arrival to attend events concerning 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that the `Howdy Modi' event was attended by the Republicans and Democrats and the US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

