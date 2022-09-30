Gujarat: PM Modi's convoy gives way to ambulance in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy made way for an ambulance here on Friday.

The car trails stopped in alignment on one side of the road for an easy passage of the ambulance as the convoy was on its way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.

Once the hospital wagon crossed the path, the security vehicles were seen joining the formation followed by PM Modi's car.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that students of Classes 9 to 12 and engineering should know about the methodology and cost incurred on the construction of the metro so that they abstain from protests and do not destroy public property.

"I want students of classes 9-12 and engineering to ask how metro work has been done, the cost incurred, construction of tunnels... it will make them accountable; they will not participate in any protest to destroy public property. They will feel pain as if their own property is being damaged," said Modi while flagging off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar on Friday.

Lauding the Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad model, PM Modi said that the two cities are a great example of how twin cities are developed.

"People used to talk about New York-New Jersey till now. My India cannot be left behind," he added.

He also took a ride in the metro and interacted with students and co-passengers.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji and perform Darshan and Pooja at Ambaji Temple.

After that, he will attend Maha Aarti at Gabbar Tirtha.

The programmes in Ambaji include laying the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under the PM Awas Yojana. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Taranga Hill - Ambaji - Abu Road, New Broad Gauge Line and the development of pilgrimage facilities of the Ambaji temple under the PRASAD scheme.

The new rail line is expected to benefit lakhs of devotees visiting Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and will enrich the worship experience of the devotees at all these pilgrimage places. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at Air Force Station, Deesa; Ambaji Bypass Road among others.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate the 62-km-long New Palanpur-New Mahesana section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and the 13-km-long New Palanpur-New Chatodar Section (Palanpur bypass line). It will enhance connectivity to Pipavav, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla), Mundra and other ports of Gujarat.

With the opening of these sections, 734 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become operational. The opening of this stretch will benefit industries in Mehsana-Palanpur in Gujarat; Swaroopganj, Keshavganj, Kishangarh in Rajasthan; Rewari-Manesar and Narnaul in Haryana. The prime minister will also dedicate various road projects, including the widening of Mitha - Tharad - Deesa Road among others. (ANI)