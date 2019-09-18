Gujarat: Police launches probe after locals thrash, parade couple in Dahod

Dahod (Gujarat) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A tribal man and woman were thrashed by locals of Moli village in Dahod district for allegedly being involved in an extramarital affair, police said.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media showed the locals forcing the man to carry his lover on the shoulder and making them roam around the village in the same state.

According to police, they have traced the video evidence and a case has been registered.

"It is an old video. We are investigating the case. No one should take law in their hands. A detailed probe has been initiated in the case. The accused will get strict punishment," Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar told ANI.

The incident occurred a few days back when the duo had allegedly eloped from the village but later were caught by their families and relatives. (ANI)

