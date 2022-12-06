Gujarat polls: BJP state chief CR Patil thanks voters, exudes confidence of recording historic win

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Gujarat president CR Patil at the end of the second phase of polling in the state Assembly elections thanked the voters for coming out in large numbers to cast their vote and exuded confidence of recording a historic win.

"I thank all voters coming out in good numbers whole process of elections is completed peacefully. We are sure a historic win will be recorded," said CR Patil.

Underlining the complaint filed by Congress against PM Narendra Modi for allegedly holding a road show as he went to cast his vote, CR Patil said that PM Modi did not violate any rules.

"Congress has the right to complain but PM Modi did not do any road show today. He did not violate any rules. He walked from the car to the voting centre. Those naming this as a road show clearly show their disappointment," said Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil.



Earlier congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that during the polling day, PM Modi did a roadshow of two and a half hours while he went to cast his vote.

"I will appeal to EC against it, seems like Election Commission is willingly under pressure," said Pawan Khera.

On claims of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) getting over 90 seats, CR Patil commented that AAP will not win even a single seat.

"AAP will not win even a single seat and this is 'MungerilaL ke haseen sapne'," said Patil.

CR Patil thanked PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all the BJP workers who continued work for the Gujarat polls. (ANI)

