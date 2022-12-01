Gujarat polls: People feel Rivaba would stand up to their expectations, says Ravindra Jadeja in Jamnagar

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, husband of Rivaba Jadeja, the BJP candidate from the Jamnagar North seat in Gujarat, on Thursday placed his faith in people of the constituency stating that they believe that his wife would do a good job and would stand up to their expectations.

Speaking to reporters, Jadeja said, "The people are excited. The youth are taking part in the election. They believe that if Rivaba comes, she would do a good job for Jamnagar and would develop the underdeveloped areas. They believe that she would stand up to people's expectations."

Jadeja cast his vote earlier today at a polling station in Jamnagar in the first phase of the ongoing Assembly polls.

He appealed to the voters to cast their votes in large numbers.

Notably, Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP candidate from Jamnagar North while her father Anirudhsinh Jadeja and her sister Naina Jadeja had campaigned for Congress candidate.

Earlier while speaking to the media, Rivaba Jadeja said that the BJP will win by a good margin.

"There is no difficulty. There can be people of different ideologies in the same family. I have faith in the people of Jamnagar. We will focus on overall development, and this time as well BJP will win with a good margin," said BJP's Rivaba Jadeja.

She also requested people to vote in large numbers while considering this festival of democracy as a part of the responsibility.

"Today is a very important day for us. The hard work of all BJP workers is going to pay off. I would request people to vote as much as possible. We have to consider this festival of democracy as a part of our responsibility," she said.



The polling is underway in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote.

According to the EC, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 and 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

Former BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an Independent from Vaghodia.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day. (ANI)

