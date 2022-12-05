Gujarat polls: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad, thanks voters for celebrating festival of democracy with great pomp

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote in the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat for celebrating the festival of democracy with great pomp.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Election Commission of India for conducting the election peacefully.

PM Modi made these remarks after casting his vote in Ahmedabad's Nishan Public School in Ranip where he spoke to the reporters for a brief period.

"The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank the people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully," PM Modi said.

The voting is underway for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls in 93 seats across 14 districts of the state.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.

The MCD elections concluded in the national capital on Sunday where above 50 per cent of the people cast their votes in the civic body elections.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections were held in a single phase on November 12.

Today, Voting began at 7 am in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes for the Assembly by-polls will be done on December 8, which will coincide with that of the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly election results. (ANI)