Gujarat: Pre-primary schools reopen today

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): Pre-primary schools have opened in Gujarat on Thursday with all the COVID norms.

Poonam Sidhani, Principal of HB Kapadia school, while speaking to ANI, said, "The teachers and children are very excited after the announcement of reopening of the schools."

"We have sanitized all the children when they came to the school premises and their body temperature has been checked. We sanitize all the classrooms every two hours for the safety of the children" she said.



90 per cent of children have attended the class today and it is encouraging for all of us, added Poonam.



A senior KG student said, "I am 5-year-old. My mother dressed me up so that I look nice on the first day. She has given me tasty and healthy food for lunch. I am very happy." (ANI)

