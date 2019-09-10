Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani talking to media persons on Tuesday in Gandhinagar. Photo/ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani talking to media persons on Tuesday in Gandhinagar. Photo/ANI

Gujarat reduces fines for traffic violations

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:26 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced the revised fines for violation of traffic rules for the state.
"The Central government introduced key changes to the Motor Vehicle Act recently. We have revised the fines for some categories in Gujarat," said Chief Minister Rupani.
The Chief Minister informed that for not wearing a helmet, the new rule prescribes a fine of Rs 1,000 while it will be Rs 500 in Gujarat.
There is a fine of Rs 1,000 for not using the seat belt under the new rules, which has been reduced to Rs 500 in Gujarat.
Driving without valid license attracts a fine of Rs 5,000 under the new rules. It will attract a fine of Rs 2,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 3,000 for four-wheelers in the state.
In the absence of insurance, PUC and RC book will attract the same fines as envisaged under the new rules -- Rs 500 for the first time and Rs 1,000 for the second time.
Triple riding attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under the new rules but only Rs 100 in Gujarat.
The new rules stipulate a fine of Rs 5,000 for driving dangerously. In Gujarat, the fine would be Rs 1,500 for three-wheelers.
There is a fine of Rs 10,000 for riding a polluting vehicle under the new rules. It will be Rs 1,000 for LMVs in Gujarat and Rs 3,000 for other vehicles.
The new rules will come into effect from September 16 in the state. (ANI)

