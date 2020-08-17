Gujarat reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI): Gujarat has reported as many as 1,033 positive COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state government on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 79,816 in the state.

Of which, 14,435 are active cases, 62,579 recoveries and 2,802 have died of the virus, said the government.

According to the Union Ministry, India has reported 57,982 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 26,47,664. (ANI)

