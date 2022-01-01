Gujarat reports 1,069 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): Gujarat has reported 1,069 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department.

With new cases reported in the state, the total case tally rose to 8,32,801. Gujarat has 3,927 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 103 people recovered from the infection. The state has reported 8,18,755 recoveries so far, since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.



The death toll is at 10,119.

Meanwhile, the state's case tally of Omicron variant is at 136.

India has so far reported 1,431 cases of Omicron. Maharashtra tops the list of states recording maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi. (ANI)

