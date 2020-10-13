Gujarat reports 1,169 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 13 (ANI): A total of 1,169 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the tally of total cases in the state to 1,52,765 cases.

According to the State Health Department, 8 new deaths were also reported, which took the death toll of the state to 3,577.

1,442 people were discharged on Tuesday



As of now, there are 15,436 active cases and 1,33,852 recoveries in Gujarat, informed the Health Department.

With a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,38,729 active cases, and 62,27,296 cured and discharged or migrated cases, along with 1,09,856 deaths. (ANI)

