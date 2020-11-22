Gujarat reports 1,495 new COVID-19 cases

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): Gujarat has reported1,495 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the state to 1,97,412, according to the data published by the Health Department of Gujarat, on Sunday.

According to the data, "The state has reported 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries in the state have touched 1,79,953. Active cases in the state have reached 13,600 and total deaths in the state have reached 3,859."

India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227.



This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.(ANI)

