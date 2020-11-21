Gujarat reports 1,515 COVID-19 cases

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): Gujarat recorded 1,515 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.



According to the state government, the total count has gone up to 1,95,917. The state has seen 1,78,786 recoveries and 3,846 people have died due to the disease. The state has 13,285 active cases.

Ahmedabad recorded 354 new cases and 1,271 discharged/recovered cases while nine people succumbed to the virus.

India crossed a milestone of conducting 13 crore tests for COVID-19 on Friday. As per the ICMR, 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested yesterday and the total number of samples tested has gone up to 13,06,57,808. (ANI)

