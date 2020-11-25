Gujarat reports 1,540 new COVID-19 cases

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Gujarat reported 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 taking tally of total cases to 2,01,949, said State Health Department on Wednesday.



According to State Health Department, a total of 1,283 people recovered today and with this total recoveries reached 1,83,756.

However, 14 people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 3,906 in the state while the active cases stand at 14,287.

Meanwhile, India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

