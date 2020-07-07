Gujarat reports 17 deaths, 735 new coronavirus cases

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): A total of 17 deaths and 735 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 36,858.

Out of the total COVID-19 positive cases, 26,323 are cured/discharged cases and 1,962 deaths, said the State Health Department.

With 24,248 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday..

As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated.

425 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country due to COVID-19, taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus to 19,693. (ANI)

