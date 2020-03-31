Gujarat reports 2 more COVID-19 cases, count rises to 73

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 73, said Jayanti Ravi Principal Secretary (Health), Gujarat government on Tuesday.

The two positive cases include, a 55-year-old man from Ahmedabad and a woman from Gandhinagar.

"Out of the 73 positive cases, two patients require ventilatory care and their condition is critical and rest are in a stable condition. The good news is that five patients have been discharged out of which three people are above the age of 60," said Jayanti during a press briefing.

She further added that there are sufficient number of ventilators in the state.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases till Monday, according to Health Ministry officials. (ANI)

