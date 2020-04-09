Gujarat reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 262

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): As many as 21 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the state tally to 262, Gujarat Health Department said on Thursday.

"21 new COVID 19 cases detected in Gujarat. 8 cases in Ahmedabad, 7 in Patan, 4 in Vadodara and 2 in Rajkot. There are 262 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat including 26 discharged and 18 deaths. 212 are stable and 3 are on Ventilator. While, 4 are quarantined for surveillance," State Heath Department said.

Out of the 262 cases, 18 have died and 26 have been discharged.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday had informed that the state government will provide free ration to 60 lakh families who were not getting food under National Food Security Act.

"We have decided that people with Above Poverty Line 1 card, who were not getting food grains due to National Food Security Act will now be given 10 kg wheat grains, 3 kg rice, 1 kg pulse grain and 1 kg sugar-free of cost. 60 lakh families will get benefited from it," Rupani said. (ANI)

