Gujarat reports 367 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): Gujarat on Thursday reported 367 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 15,572.

According to the State Health Department, the death toll in the state has reached 960 after 22 people in succumbed to the infection on Thursday.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. (ANI)

