Gujarat reports 381 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 11,380

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 17 (ANI): As many as 391 new cases of coronavirus">coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Sunday.

"With 391 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat today, the state tally of positive cases has spiked to 11,380, including 4,499 cured/discharged cases and 659 deaths," read an official statement issued by the State Health Department.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nationwide count of coronavirus">coronavirus cases stands at 90,927, including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

