Gujarat reports 394 COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

According to the state Health Department: "In the last 24 hours, 394 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of cases to 14,063 including 6412 cured and discharged and 858 deaths." (ANI)

