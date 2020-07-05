Gujarat reports 712 new cases of COVID-19

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 4 (ANI): Gujarat on Saturday reported 712 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases to 35,398.

According to Gujarat Health Department, 712 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

The total cases include 25,414 recoveries and 1,927 deaths.

India's coronavirus tally reached 6,48,315 on Saturday with the highest ever single-day spike of 22,771 cases in 24 hours. (ANI)

