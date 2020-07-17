Gujarat reports 949 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): Gujarat reported 949 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"With this, state tally has risen to 46,516 including 11,464 active cases, 32,944 discharges and 2,108 deaths," the State Health Department said.

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths, India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the ministry. (ANI)

