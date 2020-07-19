Gujarat reports 965 fresh COVID-19 cases

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): A total of 965 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally of positive coronavirus cases to 48,441, the state's health department informed on Sunday.

The total figure includes 11,412 active cases and 34,882 recoveries.

So far, 2,147 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

Meanwhile, with the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday. (ANI)

