Gujarat returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Lower Dibang Valley

Lower Dibang Valley (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): A Gujarat returnee who tested COVID-19 positive at the quarantine facility in Lower Dibang Valley has been shifted to COVID care centre (CCC), the Arunachal Pradesh government said on Saturday.

The patient is asymptomatic.

Two other patients have been discharged from CCC, Namsai after two consecutive test samples of theirs were found negative.

The State has so far reported 67 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

