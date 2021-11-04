Gujarat: Sahaj rangoli group made Rangoli on 'Ramayana' theme

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 4 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, the Sahaj Rangoli group in Gujarat's Vadodara made rangoli on the theme of 'Ramayana'.



While speaking to ANI, the Founder of Sahaj Rangoli Group, Kamlesh Vyas, said, "For the last seven years we are making Rangoli based on the theme in Vadodara. This time we have shown Ram Katha on the theme of Ramayana."







He added, "20 artists were making 14 rangolis for the last 7 days. The rangoli shows the important episodes of Ramayana, like "Birth of Lord Ram, The Swayamvar of Ram and Seeta, Seeta Haran." (ANI)

