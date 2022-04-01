Gujarat says it had 10,094 deaths but has approved 68,370 claims, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Taking a jibe over the discrepancy between official figures of COVID-19 deaths and numbers claiming ex-gratia payments, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that nobody raised a question regarding this during the zero hour at the Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the example of Gujarat which had 10,094 COVID-19 deaths but has approved 68,370 claims, he asked which data is true.

"In today's LS Question Hour, ICMR research on #Covid was discussed. No one raised the discrepancy between official figures of Covid deaths& numbers claiming ex-gratia payments, eg Gujarat says it had 10,094 deaths but has approved 68,370 claims. Which is true?" he tweeted.



The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the country, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session from March 14.

However, the two Houses of Parliament have been directed to proceed with most of the restrictions, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions. (ANI)

