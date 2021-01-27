Gujarat schools to reopen from Feb 1 for classes 9, 11

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): Schools in Gujarat to be reopened from February 1 for Classes 9 and 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters, the Minister said, "Classes for standard 9 and 11 in the state will begin from February 1. The decision was taken after the completion of the Cabinet-level meeting chaired by the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually in Gandhinagar."



"All schools are advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre strictly. The guidelines announced by the education department on January 8 for Classes 10, 12 will also apply for classes 9 and 11 as well," he added.

The Gujarat government on January 6 announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11.

Gujarat Chief Minister Office had tweeted, "Gujarat Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announces the reopening of Standard 10 and 12 classes as well as Graduate and Post Graduate Final Year classes from January 11 across the State with mandatory compliance of Corona prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents." (ANI)

