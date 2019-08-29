Gujarat: Security beefed up on Kutch ports amid terror threat intel

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Security on Kutch port has been beefed up after a high alert was declared following intel of Pakistan trained commandos trying to enter the Gulf of Kutch, authorities said on Thursday.

"The security has been beefed up after intel of terrorists trying to enter Kutch. The Police are vigilant 24/7 in the region. We are also co-coordinating with other security agencies and have taken up joint patrolling," said East Kutch Police DSP DS Vaghela.

He also termed the rumours of some terrorists already entering Kutch as baseless and false.

"There are rumours that some terrorists have already entered Kutch. This information is baseless and false. Our marine commando and marine police are vigilant and ready to foil any infiltration attempt," Vaghela said.

The security has been beefed up on the ports and the forces including the coast guard, marine commando and CISF are taking up regular patrolling in the region. They are also checking all the boats and ships entering the port.

Deen Dayal Port public relations officer Om Prakash Dadlani said that the port workers have also been asked to inform the authorities if they find any suspicious activity or item.

"Port authorities are vigilant after the high alert. We have also asked the port workers to inform the authorities if they witness any suspicious activity or item. We are taking all necessary steps," Dadlani said. (ANI)

