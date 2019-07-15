Kutch (Gujarat) [India] July 15 (ANI): At least, seven people were killed in an accident near Mankuwa area here on Monday.
Apart from seven dead, ten others were injured when the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a truck.
Investigations into the matter are underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Gujarat: Seven killed after auto collides with truck
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:21 IST
