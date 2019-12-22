Gujarat: Six fishermen rescued from flooded boat off Porbandar coast

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday rescued six fishermen stranded on a flooded fishing boat 'Vismita' off the Porbandar coast.

The distress call was received at the Coast Guard Operations centre on December 21 around 7:10 pm from the fishing boat.

"The boat with six fishermen gave a distress call and a Coast Guard ship C-445 on regular patrolling gave their assistance. The technical team from C-445 boarded the fishing boat with damage control equipment and stopped the flooding by plugging the crack in boat hull and de flooding was carried out," read the official statement.

"The boat was then towed to Porbandar harbour by another fishing boat under the escort of ICGS C-455 safely at 0300 hrs on 22 Dec 19," the release added. (ANI)

