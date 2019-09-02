Gujarat: Stall where Modi sold tea to be converted into tourist spot

By Aiman Khan

Vadnagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A stall in Gujarat's Vadnagar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi once used to sell tea, in his younger days, is all set to be converted into a tourist spot with Tourism Ministry deciding to revamp it.

State Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel recently visited Modi's hometown, Vadnagar and identified places there which can be developed in order to promote tourism in the town.

He also visited the tea stall where Modi once used to sell tea during his childhood. The tea stall is situated on the a railway station platform in Vadnagar.

Now, the tourism ministry is planning to develop that stall into a tourist spot. (ANI)

